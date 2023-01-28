NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.

At this time, the majority of the area will not see this wintry precipitation accumulate. Where it occurs there will be impacts.

Wintry precipitation timetable

Three rounds are expected. The first is very late Monday night into (primarily) Tuesday morning. Secondly, another changeover from rain to wintry precipitation will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Finally, the last bout is possible Thursday p.m. through early Friday as the moisture exits.

The overall timetables for the three wintry precipitation chances in Middle TN & Southern KY. (Photo: WKRN Weather)

The first two rounds appear to bring the best chance of sleet and/or freezing rain. The final round would focus mostly on sleet to light snow and currently is the lowest wintry precipitation probability.

Weather setup

Arctic air is plunging into the United States again but does not make it into the Mid-State. Instead, temperatures hover close to the freezing mark in our area. When temperatures are near-freezing and moisture is streaming in over that, you get the wintry mix possibility, mainly consisting of rain, freezing rain and sleet.

Below is a look at the moisture lifting up from the southwest starting Monday evening.

Tuesday 12 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Tuesday 6 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Tuesday 9 PM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Wednesday 6 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

With temperatures near-freezing (the blue line is 32°), we will see a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and rain. As mentioned above, this wintry chance is best Tuesday morning (images 1-2) and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (images 3-4).

Future Tracker

Let’s break down each wintry weather potential. It is important to note we are days out from these events unfolding. A clearer forecast for the wintry precipitation expected will be best seen within 24 hours of each event.

1. Monday night into Tuesday

Clouds are increasing Monday evening with the freezing line moving southeast into our region. Initially, any precipitation would be in West Tennessee to Western Kentucky. But as we approach the morning hours on Tuesday, the frozen precipitation gets closer to our area. Impacts would be possible for locations north of I-40 and west of I-65 primarily. By midday and into the afternoon, most precipitation transitions back to rain.

Monday 9 PM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Tuesday 4 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Tuesday 7 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Tuesday 3 PM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

2. Tuesday night into Wednesday

For this round, the changeover to wintry precipitation could occur earlier in the evening on Tuesday, again west of I-65 and north of I-40. The freezing line appears to not change much overnight into Wednesday morning. Locations here could see an ice accumulation that would increase travel impacts for Wednesday morning. By midday Wednesday, temperatures climb above freezing (not by much) and the precipitation type is all liquid into the afternoon and evening. Rain is likely again Wednesday into Thursday.

Tuesday 8 PM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Wednesday 1 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Wednesday 7 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Wednesday 12 PM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

3. Thursday evening into Friday

Rain is ongoing for Thursday. By evening and overnight, a push of colder air attempts to reach Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This could allow the rain to end as a light wintry mix. You’ll note on this scenario, it is a lower probability than the previous two wintry weather chances mentioned above. Rain clears out by Friday morning.

Thursday 6 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Thursday 2 PM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Friday 6 AM Future Tracker (Photo: WKRN Weather)

The science of wintry precipitation

If the precipitation is just rain or just snow, the atmosphere is either greater than or less than 32°. When you add in a wintry mix — freezing rain or sleet — then one must evaluate the temperature at different levels of the atmosphere. Check out the picture below depicting the layers of warm (>32°) and cold air (<32°) that help determine the type of precipitation that reaches the ground.

Used during winter weather situations, this graphic depicts the type of precipitation that can fall. (Photo: WKRN Weather)

Our focus is not on snow because there will be layers of warm air that will cause snow to melt. What we will be focused on is rain, then temperatures getting just below freezing and changing over to freezing rain & sleet. Fine-tuning this part of the forecast will not happen until we get closer to the forecast period. One thing is for certain: freezing rain & sleet are both ice, and this accumulation can cause travel hazards.

