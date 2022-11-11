NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you have thought in your head “it’s about time for the weather to cool off and finally feel like Fall,” then you are in the right spot. Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend, and the overall trend is to keep temperatures cooler than average for the next 10+ days.

With this cold air, another disturbance will increase the chances of seeing a wintry mix in parts of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.

Rain & Wintry Mix: Timing and Impacts

The rain, sleet, and snow mixture forecasted will be from 1 AM – 11 AM on Saturday, Nov. 12. Most locations that receive any of the three precipitation types mentioned will see it melt on contact with surfaces.

However, locations in Kentucky (west of I-65) and the far northern counties of Middle Tennessee (Henry, Montgomery, and Stewart counties) may see a light dusting of wintry precipitation on grassy & elevated surfaces (tops of vehicles, bridges & overpasses, roofs, etc.).

The snow accumulation total should be less than half an inch.

Weather Setup

Friday’s cold front will finally usher in colder air during the evening and especially overnight. The timing of the colder air matches up with the upper disturbance exiting the Central US that has sufficient moisture available to produce precipitation.

Note below the images that track the colder air as it collides with the moisture moving in from the southwest. This is what will generate the wintry precipitation risk.

Forecast Timeline

A look at the precipitation timing. Friday evening, clouds increase but no rain is expected. After 12 AM, look for moisture to increase. From 12 AM – 4 AM, the atmosphere will be cooling a lot as precipitation moves in, therefore it will be all liquid.

Temperatures will be close to freezing in the northwest areas between 4 AM – 9 AM, leading to the potential accumulation on grassy areas & elevated surfaces. Elsewhere, rain may indeed mix with snow or sleet, but all melting on contact with the ground because temperatures will be warmer.

After 11 AM, moisture is clearing out and clouds may hold through the late afternoon before they clear in the evening.

Very cold Sunday

With clouds clearing out Saturday night, the very cold air takes grip of our area. EVERYONE will drop below freezing Sunday morning, with the possibility of middle to lower 20s north of I-40 and west of I-65.

Feels like temperatures at daybreak Sunday are expected to be in the low 20s and teens. Despite sunshine Sunday, temperatures stay in the 40s.

We go below freezing Monday morning again but jump into the lower 50s for the afternoon. Our next precipitation chance arrives late Monday night into Tuesday. This too could briefly start out as a light mix but will mainly be a rain event for us on Tuesday.