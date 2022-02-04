NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A winter weather system moving across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky had major impacts on roadways Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 the inclement weather started in Montgomery County and made its way down to Williamson County, where they have seen ice on bridges. The agency also worked on multiple crashes along Interstate 840 and Interstate 65 near the Dickson County line.

“I’m sitting on 840 right now waiting on a tow truck, and the motorists are still driving past us at 60 or 65 miles an hour, and there is a bridge right in front of me, and there’s ice on that bridge, and we’ve had four or five cars already spin out after they pass us,” THP Sergeant Alex Campbell said.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) also reported multiple crashes on I-65 south of Nashville Friday morning.

“I’m getting reports from our crews that even in the slick conditions people are still passing them at 80mph. which isn’t a great idea when we know black ice is likely,” a TDOT spokesperson tweeted.

Friday morning crashes across Davidson County (Photo: WKRN)

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported a wintery mix covered most roads in the area Friday morning. Officials said they monitored multiple accidents on Interstate 24 in both directions. All Montgomery County offices opened two hours later due to hazardous conditions on the roads.

In Southern Kentucky, snow could be seen on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday morning. Flurries covered the roadway which was covered in ice from Thursday.

A little further south in LaVergne, Rock Springs Elementary School was closed Friday because the city closed the roadway that leads to the school.

The Dickson County Sheriffs department reported black ice on main and secondary roads. They said several vehicles were in ditches early Friday morning, and an overturned dump truck closed Highway 250 at Nosegay Road. A semi-truck was also off the roadway on Highway 48 West at Sylvia.

If motorists do find themselves in trouble on the roads and become stranded, they are asked to call *THP to be connected to a dispatcher who will work to provide assistance as soon as possible.