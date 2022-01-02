NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– After a day of storms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning will bring a drastic switch-up as winter weather moves into the region. For that reason, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 3 AM on Monday.

Colder air from the northwest is rushing into Middle Tennessee, and helping our temperatures to plummet. At the same time, moisture will move in from the west. As the temperatures fall into the low 30s, we’ll see the switch from rain showers, to a wintry mix, to snow showers.









For Middle Tennessee, showers will begin in the early afternoon, and by mid-afternoon, we’ll begin to see the switch to wintry precipitation. The farther east you live, the longer it will take to see that switch to wintry precipitation. That said, up in the Plateau, where temperatures will fall very quickly, there is the greatest chance of accumulation.

Most areas west of I-65 will see showers turn to flurries, and at most, a dusting on grassy surfaces. East of I-65 is looking at up to 1/2″ accumulation, while the Plateau could see up to an inch, or even more locally.

Road conditions could be tough on Monday morning, so make sure you’re ready to take it slow!