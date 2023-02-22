NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wind advisory is in effect for the entirety of Middle Tennessee from 9 a.m. Wednesday until midnight Thursday. Gusts could reach near 40+mph.

In addition, a marginal risk (level 1/5) has been extended east to include Warren County in Kentucky to Cheatham to Hickman to Lewis to Wayne pointing west. The main concern will come from strong gusty winds. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Timing of potential storms:

Potential storms develop as early as 3 or 4 p.m. and will gradually move east overnight into Thursday morning. Heavier downpours with gusty winds are likely. Tornado threat remains low, but not zero.

Storms will weaken as they cross over I-65 and move east by Thursday morning.

Before storms arrive, temperatures will get into the upper 70s Wednesday potentially breaking a record from 1897. Thursday, once the storms roll out, temperatures will rebound to the low 80s and we may tie the record from 1996.