NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The High Wind Warning continues for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky through Friday evening. This is a major non-thunderstorm wind event that the area has not seen in potentially decades.

High Wind Warning

The remaining Western KY counties were added to the warning earlier this afternoon. There are some minor timing differences. The Kentucky counties are under the warning until 9 p.m. Friday. The Middle Tennessee counties are under the warning until 6 p.m Friday.

Wind gusts will continue to reach near 60 MPH or higher over the next few hours. Below is a look at Future Wind Gusts.

Future Tracker

Damage has been reported with these gusts this afternoon. It is IMPERATIVE that you stay away from trees & powerlines. If you have to drive, be prepared for wind gusts to cause your vehicle to shift without warning.

The wind will relax overnight and into Saturday as a quieter weekend is expected.