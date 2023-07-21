NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After any storm event, the National Weather Service goes through all reports and collects data to assess the damage that was done.
Unfortunately, the strongest winds Thursday missed nearly every weather station, with the highest measured wind gust being 56 mph at the Gallatin Airport. However, radar estimated winds up to 80 mph in several communities. Others saw close to 60-70 mph winds.
Lists of the gusts recorded:
Greenbrier: Estimated 80 mph
Mt. Juliet: Estimated 80 mph
Springfield: Estimated 80 mph
Hendersonville: Estimated 75 mph
NWS Nashville: Estimated 70 mph
Gallatin Airport: 56 mph
Murfreesboro Airport: 43 mph
Readyville: 40 mph
Smyrna Airport: 39 mph
McMinnville Airport: 39 mph
Nashville Intl Airport: 37 mph
Short Mountain: 36 mph
Watertown: 36 mph
Clarksville Outlaw Field: 35 mph
Vanderbilt University: 34 mph
Spring Hill: 34 mph
Lebanon Municipal Airport: 33 mph
Tullahoma Reginal Airport: 31 mph
Nashville John Tune Airport: 30 mph
