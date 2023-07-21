NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After any storm event, the National Weather Service goes through all reports and collects data to assess the damage that was done.

Unfortunately, the strongest winds Thursday missed nearly every weather station, with the highest measured wind gust being 56 mph at the Gallatin Airport. However, radar estimated winds up to 80 mph in several communities. Others saw close to 60-70 mph winds.

Lists of the gusts recorded:

Greenbrier: Estimated 80 mph

Mt. Juliet: Estimated 80 mph

Springfield: Estimated 80 mph

Hendersonville: Estimated 75 mph

NWS Nashville: Estimated 70 mph

Gallatin Airport: 56 mph

Murfreesboro Airport: 43 mph

Readyville: 40 mph

Smyrna Airport: 39 mph

McMinnville Airport: 39 mph

Nashville Intl Airport: 37 mph

Short Mountain: 36 mph

Watertown: 36 mph

Clarksville Outlaw Field: 35 mph

Vanderbilt University: 34 mph

Spring Hill: 34 mph

Lebanon Municipal Airport: 33 mph

Tullahoma Reginal Airport: 31 mph

Nashville John Tune Airport: 30 mph