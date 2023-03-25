NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe weather moved across Middle Tennessee last night with two tornado warnings being issued in our southern counties. We are still waiting to find out if there were any confirmed tornadoes from The National Weather Service, but weather was aggressive across the region.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Middle Tennessee saw plenty of heavy rainfall come across the area with almost an inch and a half reported in Crossville and Shelbyville, and over an inch in Nashville and Woodbury.

Winds were another force of nature the region had to deal with. Gust were above 50 miles per hour at the Smyrna and Nashville airports.

Winds will continue to stick around through Saturday, but are not windy enough to have a wind advisory. Gust will move in from the southwest through the majority of the day maxing out at 35 miles per hour.