NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms, aggressive winds and heavy rainfall moved across Middle Tennessee from late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

News 2 has gathered the official reports of how strong the winds were and and how much rain fell.

Below is a list of the top 10 peak wind gusts that were reported in Middle Tennessee as strong storms rolled overnight, courtesy to the National Weather Service in Nashville.

63 mph- Short Mountain

49 mph- Murfreesboro Municipal Airport

48 mph- Crossville City Hall

48 mph- Crossville Memorial Airport

48 mph- Columbia Airport

47 mph- Nashville International Airport

47 mph- Shelbyville Bomar Field

46 mph- Livingston Airport

43 mph Woodbury

43 mph- Clarksville Outlaw Field

Reports show that Cannon County, specifically the Short Mountain area, had the strongest gusts at 63 miles per hour.

Rainfall totals show that most of the rainfall from the overnight event fell in Portland, Kentucky — up to 1.33 inches. Communities in Middle Tennessee, like Shelbyville, didn’t fall too far behind reporting 1.17 inches of rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service, potential tornadoes touched down in Rutherford Wayne, Lewis, Marshall, Cannon and Macon Counties.

The News 2 Weather Authority team will continue to keep you updated as more storm reports come in.