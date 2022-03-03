LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools are designated as “Storm Ready” by the National Weather Service. That means they have put together and demonstrated a plan of action to both receive warnings from the National Weather Service and to get students to the safest areas in the buildings.

Steve Spencer, Director of Safety and Emergency Manager for Wilson County Schools said he learned something from the devastating 2011 Joplin, Missouri EF-5 tornado.

“Following the Joplin tornadoes, they went through and looked at all the video footage of their schools, and where the students would have been,” Spencer explained. “And what they discovered in their research that the hallways were not the best place to be during a tornado because the wind breaches the end of the hallway and the doors and the hallway turns into a wind tunnel. So, they discovered that probably the safest place for them would be in restrooms.”

“So, I looked at that and a lot of our newer schools have very large restrooms – So, we decided that we would start moving our students into the restrooms.”



Spencer added that having walls closer together, like in the restrooms, creates a much sturdier area that’s out of the wind.

After the March 3rd, 2020 nighttime tornado heavily damaged West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary in Mt. Juliet, Spencer inspected the bathrooms there. His hunch was correct.

He took these pictures. Sure enough, at Stoner Creek, the bathroom was intact. There was water on the floor, but students would have been safe.

Stoner Creek Elementary bathroom after the March 3, 2020 tornado in Mt. Juliet

At West Wilson Middle School, parts of the roof were torn off, but the walls were still standing. the students would have survived the tornado there, as well.

West Wilson Middle School bathroom after the March 3, 2020 tornado in Mt. Juliet

But the hallways? They were littered with debris that would have been dangerous flying objects during the tornado.

The hallway at West Wilson Middle School littered with debris

Wilson County Schools took their preparation a step further. “One of the things that we decided to do is that we created this emergency communications center here,” Spencer pointed out. “And here we have all the weather radar and NWS Chat and the ability to communicate with each school, as well as the bus drivers while they are on routes. So, one of the things we decided, is we can’t send them emails and text messages because if they are driving, they can’t look at their phones. So, we decided we would broadcast the warning over our radio system.”

Spencer went on to say, “A few years ago, we had a tornado go right through Watertown at arrival. And they were bringing them in off the buses and right into the restrooms where we refuge until the threat had passed.”

Yes, Wilson County Schools are Storm Ready.