NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you take a look at the number of tornadoes per year in Middle Tennessee since 1811, you will notice a sharp uptick in the last 30 years. Are we seeing more tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, or are there other reasons for this uptick?

Number of tornadoes each year since 1811

Krissy Hurley is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Nashville. She said that Doppler Radar coming online in the ’90s explains much of this increase. “If you break it down pre-Doppler radar, and then post Doppler radar, you know that it’s almost scary, right? You have all this increase of tornado reports. However, you’ve got to remember that with Doppler radar came in, it totally changed the game and how meteorologists detect and warn for tornadoes.”

Doppler radar allowed meteorologists to detect rotation within storms, improving warning times and tornado detection. The addition of Dual-Pol technology just over a decade ago made it possible for meteorologists to see debris in real-time and to identify smaller weaker tornadoes that may have gone unnoticed in the past.

Increases in population and the rise of social media also mean we can detect more tornadoes than ever before.

If you break down the number of tornadoes by county, you’ll see higher numbers in areas with higher populations. You’ll also notice that the southern counties in the area report more tornadoes.

Hurley said that southern Middle Tennessee does tend to see more severe weather than areas just to the north. “Now to say is that — a little tornado alley or not — hard to determine. However, we know that we get a lot more reports of damage in southern Middle Tennessee, as far as you know, tornadoes, then say, you know, counties just north of there.”

While the jury is out on whether we have our own mini tornado-alley, a dedicated spotter network has an impact in one county in particular. “Lawrence County, where they’re in tune with severe weather chances and send out spotters and report directly to the Weather Service in real-time. So that really helps us know what’s happened and what will be happening downstream,” Hurley said.