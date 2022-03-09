NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As flowers start to bloom and warmer temperatures move in, snow is the last thing on many Middle Tennesseans’ minds. However, mother nature has shown many times that snow in March isn’t off the table.

“March isn’t traditionally known as a snowy month. However, we’ve had some big-time snows in the month of March,” said Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Nashville.

Whether we see snow in March depends on the weather pattern, “January, February is when we really see, — our biggest snows here in Middle Tennessee,” said Hurley. “However, in March, it seems like it’s a transition month, where we’ve gotten some significant ice storms and significant snows and it just depends on the weather pattern in that particular year.”

A combination of artic air and moisture makes snow a possibility this time of year. There are two big March snow events that stand out.

Hurley said that the one many remember is the Superstorm of 1993, “We had blizzard conditions across Middle and East Tennessee, with — a foot or more of snow.”

That storm brought a whopping 26 inches of snow to Jamestown.

Nashville’s biggest one-day snow total also happened in March, but no one living today was around for that one.

“One of the biggest snowstorms we’ve ever seen in Middle Tennessee, occurred March 16 to 17th in 1892, where Nashville recorded 17 inches of snow.”

Snow can fall as late as April in Middle Tennessee. Nashville’s latest measurable snowfall happened on April 25, 1910, when 1 and a half inches fell.

While snow may not be everyone’s favorite thing to see in the seven-day forecast, Hurley said there is one silver lining, “When we have a cold weather pattern like this and we have snow in the forecast, we’re not getting tornadoes, we’re not getting severe weather. So that is the good news because March, April, and May are traditionally our severe weather season.”