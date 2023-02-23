NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For most of us, our safe place is a closet. News 2’s meteorologist Davis Nolan says to make sure it is in the interior part of the home, away from windows and doors.

It’s also a good idea to have your severe weather preparedness kit stored in your safe place ahead of severe weather.

The good thing about a closet is it has lots of clothes, blankets, pillows, and other soft objects that can protect you from flying debris. But, it’s also a good idea to have a helmet, like a bicycle helmet stored in your safe place.

Have some drinking water, as well as some snacks on hand in case you are there for a while.

Don’t forget a flashlight with extra batteries. You want to have a call phone charger to charge up your phone. It’s also a good idea to have a portable radio or a NOAA weather radio on hand.

But there’s one thing that most people forget to have in their safe place.

“The CDC says that 48% of Americans don’t have a first aid kit in their home,” said Brad Greer, CEO of DrySee, a company that manufactures first aid supplies. “So, have one or two first aid kits in your home. And have basic items, bandages, antibiotic ointment, alcohol wipes.”

And what if your home is hit by a tornado, severely damaged, and you are trapped inside?

A whistle just might be what helps emergency personnel find you in the rubble.

Don’t forget to have some shoes or boots available in case you have to escape through dangerous debris.

It all comes down to being prepared.