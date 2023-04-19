NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Middle Tennessee for late Thursday morning into the evening with a Red Flag Warning being issued for the same time in Southern Kentucky.

Fire weather alerts are issued by the National Weather Service when weather conditions and dry fuels, like grass and vegetation, could increase the chance for fires to start. The weather profile needed for fire weather is low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and gusty winds. Preventing fires from starting is crucial on these hot and dry days.

You can contribute to keeping our community safe by not burning brush or trash outside, avoiding the use of lawn care equipment that could give off sparks, and not throwing cigarette butts out of your car for the next few days.

A Fire Weather Watch means conditions are favorable for fire weather while a Red Flag Warning means fires are already happening or expected to take place.