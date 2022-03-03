WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the clean-up continues after the terrible flooding in Waverly and Humphreys County six months ago, the question is being asked, “What can be done to prevent such a tragedy from happening again?”

If you ask anyone there what needs to be done to mitigate flooding, they’ll say, “Clean out the creeks.”

“We’ve got to be able to clean our streams,” explained Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier. “We’ve got to get this material out that is blocking up our bridges. That’s got to go. Our streams are not deep anymore. Our streams over many, many years have filled with rock and gravel, and there’s no depth to them anymore.”

“By regulations, I can work within 50 feet either side of any infrastructure the city owns that crosses the creek,” Mayor Frazier explained. “Other than that, I can’t do anything to impede that waterway.”

But now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently doing a Flood Plain Management Study on what can be done.

What happened in Waverly from Trace Creek is the worst-case scenario of what debris in a creek can do during a flood.

Trace Creek runs from east to west from McEwen to Waverly, paralleling HWY 70 and the railroad tracks. Debris clogged the railroad bridge just upstream of town and the railroad acted as a levee creating a lake with tens of millions of gallons of water.

Then a breach occurred in the railroad bed, sending a tsunami-like wall of water into the town, sweeping cars down the streets and houses off of their foundations.

Where the breach occurred, the railroad tracks were left hanging in mid-air.

“With a 21-inch rainfall event, the highest recorded rainfall event in the history of Tennessee in a 24 hour period, we would have flooded that day,” Mayor Frazier said. “No question about it. We would have had some flooding issues. But we wouldn’t have had the flooding to the extent of washing homes off their foundations and sweeping people out of their homes.”

Mayor Frazier’s hope is that an ongoing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Flood Plain Management Study will address some of these issues like cleaning out debris, channel modification of the creek, and building retention areas upstream to hold back water during excessive rainfall events.

“They’re talking to us now,” Mayor Frazier said. “They’re telling us now that they’re going to have to have some action. There has to be a plan to get those opened up and get them straightened up and get that water flowing again as it should.”

The Corps of Engineers study is a two-year process, but certain aspects of the study will be shared as they become available to help inform and enable decisions as early as possible.