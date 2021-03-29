WeGo to run buses along Star train route due to debris on tracks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit announced due to an excess of debris on the tracks, it will operate buses between WeGo Star stations on Tuesday, March 30, instead of its usual train service.

WeGo will not offer service to Martha Station and those passengers are encouraged to board at Hamilton Springs or Mt. Juliet instead.

Separate bus routes will operate for Wilson and Davidson County riders.

For Wilson County riders, a bus will depart Lebanon at 6 a.m., stop at Hamilton Springs at 6:20 a.m., Mt. Juliet at 6:45 a.m., and arrive at Riverfront at approximately 7:15 a.m. In the afternoon, a bus will depart Riverfront Station at 5:10 p.m. and stop at the Mt. Juliet, Hamilton Springs, and Lebanon stations.

For Davidson County riders, a bus will depart from Hermitage Station at 6:09 a.m. and stop at Donelson at 6:16 a.m. A second bus will depart from Hermitage Station at 7:04 a.m. and stop at Donelson Station at 7:11 a.m. In the afternoon, passengers traveling to Donelson or Hermitage may catch the 4:23 p.m. route 6 Lebanon Pike bus. Another bus will depart Riverfront Station at 5:10 p.m. and travel to Donelson and Hermitage stations.

The Route 93 Star West End Shuttle will be timed to meet all riders at Riverfront.

Crews are continuing clean-up efforts along the tracks and normal service will resume once they have been cleared.

Passengers are encouraged to visit WeGo’s website or their social media accounts for updates. Customers can also call 615-862-5950 for information.