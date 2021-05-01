Update on strong storm chances Monday afternoon, overnight into Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although there will be a few storms developing Sunday night into Monday morning, we are more concerned with storms that will occur late Monday through Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Don’t be surprised if you wake up to lightning and thunder in the wee hours of Monday morning.

However, after the pass by, we are expecting the sun to return for Monday afternoon, warming temperatures into the 80s, with abundant humidity in place.

This could set the stage for strong storms to develop, possibly as early as late afternoon and extending through the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning.

In addition, there could be some heavy downpours in the mix that could create some localized flooding. The two-day rain total could run 2-2.5″.

Please be weather alert and keep up with the latest on News 2 on air and online.

RADAR: Track weather across Middle Tennessee live

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

WEATHER APP: Download the free News 2 StormTracker App