Residents along Obey River prepare for more flooding

CELINA, Tenn. (WKRN) – People living in Clay County are getting ready for more flooding along the Obey River.

The Army Corps of Engineers released water from the Dale Hollow Dam Tuesday morning after the weekend rain. With more rain on the way, emergency management is asking residents on the river to watch the water levels closely.

“They need to stay home unless water starts entering their residence, and they would need to go to a higher ground, go to a family’s place, and we’re working on a shelter right now for them to evacuate to if need be,” EMA Director Kyle Haney told News 2.

Dozens of residents and campground visitors off River Road in Celina are still without running water Tuesday after the floods washed away part of the road and water line.

The Clay County Rescue Squad in Celina also has showers set up from TEMA as well as water and bathrooms for anyone who needs them.