Record rainfall four years in a row, surge in Nashville

Forecasters have noticed a change over the last few years in Middle Tennessee – lots more rain.

October is generally the driest month of the year for Nashville. However, if you’ve been saying “rain, rain, go away” lately, your complaints aren’t off base. In October, we saw a huge jump in rainfall totals recording 4.7″ compared to the average of 3.36″ of rain.

But, it’s not just October there’s been a surplus of rain. The entire year has been above average for rainfall totals now at more than 13″ above the norm.

“Extra water coming into the system does introduce extra challenges. But, it affords us an opportunity to talk about flood controls,” James Everett with the TVA River Forecast Center said. “In all of our large flood tributary storage projects are creating that storage volume we need coming into the winter months.”

According to the Tennessee Valley Authority, this trend has been continuing since 2018 and so far 2021 has blown each year out of the water.

James Everett explained, “We’re about 130% normal for rainfall in the entire Tennessee Valley.”