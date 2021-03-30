Nashville non-profit loses 8 acres of spring crops from flooded farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cul2vate Farm has spent the last five years serving others, but after Sunday’s storm flooded their entire eight-acre property it was their time to be blessed with help.

“The spring crop, you know, is gone,” Executive Director Joey Lankford said. “We weren’t prepared for this. It literally looked like a war zone down here. All the equipment you would use on a farm was taken to the back fence. The fences were down. The barn was flooded about four foot.”

Lankford created the farm with the hopes of rehabilitating recovering addicts and giving them skills in agriculture for a fresh start. But within hours of hearing that the crops were destroyed some of those former volunteers came back to help Lankford in his time of need.

“The spirit of Nashville is in everything we’ve faced in the last year, 18 months and it just continues to reverberate down here on this farm,” Lankford said.

Lankford estimates around 30,000 pounds of vegetables were lost in the flooded fields and greenhouses. Food that traditionally is split between local hunger needs as well as restaurants and distributors.

Lankford said equipment and farming supplies were also destroyed in the high waters.

“You have to catch your breath when you get into something like that. You have to just step back and think ‘okay.’ Because you get overwhelmed really quickly by all of this,” Lankford said.

But the team at Cul2vate is determined to get back to business quickly. In order for the summer crops to be planted in time by mid-May.

Volunteers have been working tirelessly to clean out the greenhouses and get the fields back in shape. Lankford estimates it will be about six weeks before things get back to normal for the farm.