Mt. Juliet residents doubt effectiveness of flood mitigation efforts after 2010 flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It wasn’t supposed to happen again.

It’s a message we’re hearing from several business owners and residents in Mt. Juliet who are confused why flooding mitigation strategies, implemented after 2010, didn’t work.

City leaders say they understand the frustration, but they disagree.

“We’re the city between two lakes, we have water problems,” Vice Mayor Ray Justice said. “What we’ve done in the past is working.

On Sunday, it was a re-run of the episode nobody likes, major flooding plagued the city yet again.

“When you create something from the start, from the very bottom and you own the place, it’s very hard,” said Memo Murello, owner of Memo’s Mexican Kitchen located in Valley Center. “We were here at five o’clock Sunday morning trying to put out as much water as we could.”

Murello’s restaurant was sparred, only dealing with minor flooding. However, some of his next door neighbors are dealing with a total loss.

“I think everybody there in that Valley Center knew there was potential for flooding, but I don’t think they anticipated it at the scale it hit,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness. “In fairness, we received about 150 percent of the March rain total in a 24-hour period.”

Despite the situation, Justice says flooding in the area used to be way worse. He added that after 2010 they made some changes.

“What the city did was leave Robinson Park as a green space and went in there and did some drudging in the creek,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin. “We cleaned out some ditches that were filled with silt and things of that nature over the years, replaced some pipes and it’s made a difference up until now.”

Martin and Justice both say it’s tough to mitigate flash flooding with the type of weather system we saw this past weekend.

“When you’ve got that amount of rain, eight inches of rain in the ground that’s already saturated, that’s running into basins, you’re going to have flooding no matter what you do,” Martin said. “It pains us anytime you have something that happens but trying to prevent a rain event where you have super unusual flooding is like preventing a tornado.”

News 2 questioned Martin on the city’s growth and asked if that could possibly be a culprit.

“Some of it is a result of growth, to simply building things where they shouldn’t have been built,” Martin said. “The newer things being built; the good thing is lessons learned from the past makes us realize what we don’t need to do in the future.”