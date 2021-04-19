Look up! Meteor shower and supermoon to end the month

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, April 22, and Friday April 23, you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky between midnight and dawn.

If there aren’t too many clouds around, you might just catch a few flashes of light in the sky from the Lyrid Meteor Shower.

The meteors come from the constellation “Lyra.” They are sometimes visible up to 20 per hour.

However, there are a couple of issues that could hinder your view. First, we could see a few clouds on Thursday and Friday morning. Then there’s a possibility for light pollution, which impacts more populated areas like downtown Nashville.

There’s another source of natural light pollution that you might actually get excited about. A week from today, we’ll have the “Pink Moon” – April’s full moon, and it’s a supermoon.

However, as the moon waxes this week, it’ll be bright enough that it could make it more difficult to see the meteors.

Either way, you’ll have two exciting things to watch for in the sky.