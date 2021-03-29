Lebanon Square badly flooded over the weekend; businesses work to clean up

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Businesses in Lebanon Square were left in ruins following the weekend storms.

At its worst, the area saw around two feet of water, turning the main road into a river with the businesses nearby as the banks.

Business owner Britney Wilkerson says it’s all due to Town Creek, which flows North, South and under the main section of town.

Wilkerson, who owns Wilkies Outfitters, is now forced to replace her floor after flood waters came rushing in Saturday night into Sunday morning. News 2 spoke to her Monday as she and her family were ripping out the dry wall.

“I’m running on adrenaline,” she said. “I’m not really sleeping. I came in yesterday and it was clean, clean, clean, throw this out, throw this in the dumpster.”

Wilkerson says she’s overwhelmed by how much support they’ve received.

“I had 55 text messages before noon and I feel anxiety not being able to call everybody back people were showing up with food water tubs cleaning materials we had more hands to help than what we had a need for which is amazing,” Wilkerson said.

One business helping others out Monday was the Lebanon Cracker Barrel.

“This is our home, Wilson County is our home,” Nicole Gray said with the restaurant. “We rushed to get the meals ready to have it here hot ready at lunch time. I feel wonderful to be a part of something so big, we helped the Red Cross this morning feed some families in the hotels misplaced because their homes were flooded.”

News 2 is still waiting to get a final count on how many businesses were impacted by the flooding in Lebanon Square, but we do know Wilkerson plans to get her store back up and running by June, just in time to celebrate the businesses 6th anniversary.