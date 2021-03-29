Harpeth River floods golf course, concerns Bellevue neighbors with more rain on the way

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Onlookers gathered to take on the site at Old Harding Pike near Morton Mills Road Monday, where the Harpeth River flooded the area.

“It’s bad, it’s pretty bad,” Rodney Jones told News 2.

Jones usually sets up his food truck Catfish Cookout at the Harpeth Valley Golf Center, but the area is completely underwater.

Kayakers paddled over the flooded golf course, past a trailer that was dislodged and wedged against a tree. The road is torn up from the powerful water, as a fire truck still sat submerged on its side after being swept away Sunday during a rescue effort.

The site is haunting for those that were in the area in 2010.

“Just brings back a lot of memories that I didn’t think would happen. Here we are almost 11 years later and right back in the same situation,” said Lauren Demorest who lives close by.

Although her home wasn’t damaged in 2010, Mariellen Lada’s home was.

“I’m just blessed and grateful that it’s like this today,” she said while looking out over her ponding yard.

The weather over the weekend was terrifying for many.

“I mean the thunder and the lightning and the rain were torrential,” Lada explained.

The sound was haunting to neighbors in Bellevue as the rain kept coming.

“It’s hard because I remember the flood of ’10 and when I walked down, I couldn’t believe the sound of the water. The water it was rushing, rushing so swiftly you know,” she explained.

The site bringing back memories for those like Lada that won’t be erased.

“You are so powerless. There’s nothing you can do and you worry about other people, because of the bridge and the people over this way can’t get out of. They need help you know, so yeah I’m worried about it.”

While the water is receding, the community knows firsthand you never know what to expect from Mother Nature.

“I hope we get through this week right; I hope everybody gets through this week. We need your prayers,” said Lada with concern.

The neighbors have their eyes on the weather, with more rain expected Tuesday.

“I just prepare for the worse, hope for the best. Gotta brace for it this time. It’s not playing you know. (I) hope everybody is safe and try to buckle down prepare for this storm. God bless everybody,” stated Jones.

The golf course was also hit in 2010, along with much of the neighborhood.