Franklin families work to recover from flooding amid more rain, flood warnings

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you take a drive down Meadowgreen Drive in Franklin, you will see several signs of devastation.

“There were about four, five sheds that came floating down the creek,” said Drew Clausing, who lives there. “There is stuff scattered everywhere.”

Clausing spent Tuesday cleaning up debris after 18 inches of water flooded his garage.

“It left a half an inch of dirty, nasty soot. So, we had to pressure wash that,” Clausing said. “Our yard acted like a filter because there’s so much under brush.”

Just a few doors down, the Gonzales family is dealing with a painful loss. Their entire bottom floor was destroyed by about five feet of rushing water.

“The water was to the doorstep, and it was out there pouring rain,” said Art Gonzales. “I told my wife; we’re not going to win. There’s no way.”

Their main bedroom, living room, laundry room, office and daughter’s room were all destroyed.

“This room was going to be for our daughter that’s coming home from the Navy next month,” Gonzales explained. “So, we had a room for her to help her get back on her feet. Obviously, that’s not happening.”

To make matters worse, the family of six has only lived in the home for a year. For them, it was their dream home.

“We were praying for a house big enough so everyone can have a room,” Gonzales said. “This house just popped on the market. We came to see it and the next day we were almost moving into it.”

Now, the family is back to ground zero with no clothes, and no long-term plan for where they will live while the home is being repaired.

“Right now, it’s uncomfortable and we feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, but we know there is,” Gonzales said.

If you would like to help this family, just send an email to vwicker@wkrn.com.