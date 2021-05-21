First potential heat wave of 2021 on the way!

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– The heat is on in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky! A ridge of high pressure building over the region is pumping in warm air from the south. For that reason, temperatures are going up by the day.

By the weekend, we’re looking at high temperatures in the low 90s, and the warming trend continues through the first half of the workweek. This would mark our first stretch in the 90s this year, and our first potential heat wave of the year!

Enjoy this toasty, dry week ahead, and make sure to stay hydrated if you’re spending a significant amount of time outdoors!