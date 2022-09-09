NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released the statistics for the summer of 2022, and the average temperature for the contiguous U.S. was 73.9 degrees F—2.5 degrees above average, ranking as the third-hottest summer in 128 years.

And we all know it was also a hot one here in Middle Tennessee this summer. So, how did Nashville’s stats fit into the big picture?

The average temperatures for June, July, and August in Nashville were all above normal, as well.

June’s average temperature was 80.3 degrees, which is 3.2 degrees above normal. July was also 3.2 degrees above normal with an average high of 83.9 degrees. August was closer to normal, but still a little bit above the average of 80 degrees by 0.3 degrees.







But when you look at the last 52 years, June has averaged 3.4 degrees above normal, July, 2.8 degrees above, and August 2.3 degrees above.

And the number of summer days averaging above normal is now 26.

That is the trend since 1970, so if you think the summers have been hotter than what they used to be, you are not imagining things.