Strong storms Wednesday afternoon and evening

Stay alert Wednesday as there is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms across all of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The biggest threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and lots of lightning.

Storms will start to fire up late afternoon out in our western zones. They should move toward the I-65 corridor by dinnertime.

They will continue to maintain strength as they push toward the Plateau by late evening. They should move out by midnight.

Unfortunately, more storms are likely Thursday through Saturday so be sure to pay attention to the weather and have a way to get the warnings.