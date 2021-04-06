Strong storms possible for Middle Tennessee late Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A line of storms will track into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky late Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms along and west of I-65.

While the overall threat of severe weather is low, it’s not zero. An isolated tornado will be possible west of I-65 as will winds upwards of 60 miles per hour with stronger storms. Hail is not a significant threat.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Storms will move into our western counties a few hours before midnight and will track west to east during the overnight and early morning hours Thursday. Once the storms pass the I-65 corridor they are expected to weaken.







Up to 1 inch of rain will be possible through Thursday morning and more rain is possible later in the week. Localized flooding is a possibility but not a major concern with this system.