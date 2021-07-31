Strong storms likely overnight across the Midstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are anticipating strong storms to push in from the northwest overnight, some of which could produce damaging winds, heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding, and frequent lightning.

An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out in our northwestern areas.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of western middle Tennesee under a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) for severe weather with other parts of middle Tennessee and western Kentucky under a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5).

The timing starts roughly in the 7-9 p.m. time period for northern parts of middle Tennessee (including the Nashville area) and runs to around 7-8 a.m. for southern parts of middle Tennessee.

Keep abreast of the weather overnight, and if you must drive, beware of localized flooding with some of the storms.

Showers and storms during the day on Sunday should be mostly south of I-40 and remaining below severe limits.