Heavy rain expected Saturday morning in west half of Midstate; localized flooding possible

Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for areas generally near the I-65 corridor and westward.

Storms with heavy rainfall could begin after midnight and before sunrise lasting through the mid-to-late morning hours.

Many of these areas have already seen 2-5″ of rain over the last few days, and some spots could receive an additional 2-4″ on already saturated ground.

Please be careful if you have to drive during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday into mid-to-late morning.

Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss