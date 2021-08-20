Heavy rain expected Saturday morning in west half of Midstate; localized flooding possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for areas generally near the I-65 corridor and westward.

Storms with heavy rainfall could begin after midnight and before sunrise lasting through the mid-to-late morning hours.

Many of these areas have already seen 2-5″ of rain over the last few days, and some spots could receive an additional 2-4″ on already saturated ground.

Please be careful if you have to drive during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday into mid-to-late morning.

Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”