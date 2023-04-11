NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sun is shining, spring has sprung, and pollen levels will be the highest they have been so far this year for the next few days.

With Juniper, Oak, and Maple pollen levels skyrocketing this week, you may notice you have an itchy throat, runny nose, watery eyes, and plenty of sneezes.

This further proves why Tennessee is usually one of the highest-ranked states for bad allergies each year. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks Nashville as the 66th city for 2023 Allergy Capitals out of 100 Metropolitan Areas.

The top city is Wichita, Kansas, followed by Dallas, and then Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Some friendly reminders to help keep your allergies to a minimum this year include wearing sunglasses while outside to prevent pollen from getting in your eyes, taking off your shoes when you get home to keep from tracking pollen around your house, and keeping your windows rolled up while driving.

If Hay Fever plagues you or a loved one it’s time to invest in some nasal spray, allergy medicine, and/or a humidifier.

Buckle up for a long allergy season because tree pollen is the season opener, followed by grass pollen taking over in late spring and summer.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is known for having high amounts of weed pollen.