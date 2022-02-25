WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders are working to save a woman from her vehicle in high waters in Williamson County Friday morning.
The rescue began around 10:30 a.m. on on Old Natchez Road.
Images shared by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office show a water rescue team collecting the trapped woman from a vehicle.
On Thursday, a School Resource Officer with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man in a red van near Trinity Road and Arno Road.
The sheriff warned drivers not to cross roads with any water across them, saying some drivers are ignoring the street closure signs.
“These guys risk their lives to go out after these people. You know we put the road closure signs up and some people think it doesn’t mean that they have to stop, that they can go right through the water and they find out otherwise, and then they lose their vehicle,” said Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.