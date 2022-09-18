NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday afternoon will bring the beginning of a warming trend and a heat wave, as an upper-level high-pressure area works its way from Texas into the mid-south.

Highs will reach the mid and upper-80s.

We expect low 90s on Monday followed by near-record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The record high on both Tuesday and Wednesday is 97, and we are forecasting the mid-90s.

We do expect a cold front to drop highs back into the 80s Thursday and Friday. There are very low rain chances with that front on Thursday.