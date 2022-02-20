NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee will experience two weather systems this week. The first system will move in on Monday and roll through Tuesday with the strongest chance of storms rolling through Tuesday night.

The second system we are watching comes on Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday evening.

System 1: Monday afternoon through Tuesday

Scattered showers Monday afternoon, with a few storms overnight. Tuesday we expect the strongest storms and they will push in during the afternoon and evening.

System 2: Wednesday night through Thursday

The second system starts on Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday night with more locally heavy rain possible in the area.

Between the two storms systems, much of Middle TN and Southern KY could see 3-5″ of rain with a few pockets of 6″ possible.

As far as strong storms are concerned, The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1/5) for Monday night roughly from the I-65 corridor westward.

On Tuesday, there is a Slight Risk (2/5) in effect for far South and Southwest Middle TN, with a Marginal Risk (1/5) elsewhere.

Wednesday may be our only dry (but cool) day before the second round pushes in Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings all week long.

We finally dry out on Friday and chill down with highs only in the low 40s.