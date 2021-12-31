NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are looking at two rounds of strong storms over the next 24 hours.

The first begins late tonight and lasts through New Year’s Day morning as storms should fire up along the I-40 corridor by roughly 9-10 p.m. and drift northward overnight into early Saturday morning. This could put a damper on New Year’s Eve celebrations from I-40 northward, but Southern Middle Tennessee will likely be missed by this first round of storms. Northern Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky could experience damaging winds and an isolated tornado, along with downpours that could cause localized flooding.





First Round of Storms

The second round will likely be during the afternoon and evening hours of New Year’s Day. The rough timing is 3-4 p.m. for northwest areas, 6-6:30 p.m. for the Nashville area, and 7-10 p.m. for our eastern and southern counties.





Second Round of Storms

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (catergory 2/5) for the northwest 2/3 of Middle Tennessee and in Southern Kentucky for overnight tonight, and an Enhanced Risk (category 3/5) for all of Middle Tennessee and most of Southern Kentucky for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Severe Risks for Overnight and New Year’s Day

All modes of severe weather are possible with both rounds, but the threat is more widespread and possibly stronger for the second round on Saturday afternoon and evening (hence the Enhanced Risk).

Storm Threats

In addition, localized flooding could occur, particularly from I-40 northward and also from the Tennessee River westward where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday evening.

Two to three inches of rain is possible in Northern Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky through Saturday evening that could cause localized flooding.