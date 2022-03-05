(WKRN) – Scattered showers and storms will return to the northwest half of Middle Tennessee and also Southern Kentucky on Sunday, with a few moving into those areas between midnight and sunrise Sunday. Some of those storms could become strong or severe on Sunday.

Today, the Storm Prediction Center extended its Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) farther east for Sunday to include the west and north parts of Middle TN and all of south-central KY.

On Monday, stronger storms are expected as a frontal system moves into the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (category 2) for severe weather for much of Middle Tennessee generally from Nashville east and southward, with a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5), elsewhere.

Storms could contain damaging winds and a few possible tornadoes on Sunday in the northwestern sections, and across all of the area on Monday.

The timing of the stronger storms on Monday should be roughly mid-morning to midday, extending into the afternoon in our eastern counties.

Sunday:

Monday:

