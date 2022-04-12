NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are expecting two rounds of strong storms on Wednesday. The first one moves in overnight into Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk (1/4) for Henry, Carroll and Trigg Counties. The biggest threat will be heavy rain, but a few storms could have gusty winds and small hail.





In fact, a Flood Watch is in effect for areas north and west of Nashville starting at 1 a.m. Wednesday for some. It is in effect through Wednesday evening for many because we could see 1 to 2 inches of additional rain.

This first round moves in overnight and continues through Wednesday morning. It clears our area by lunchtime.







Then, we brace for a second more potent round of storms rolling in Wednesday evening. A moderate risk (4/5) is in effect for parts of Trigg, Stewart, Henry and Carroll Counties. An enhanced risk (3/5) is in effect for the I-65 corridor and areas west including Nashville and Clarksville. A slight risk (2/5) is in effect for areas east of I-65 including Murfreesboro and Cookeville.

All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Please have a safety plan ready and a way to get warnings.

The timing looks to start around 6 p.m. and the threat will continue overnight. Storms push off the Plateau between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Please stay weather alert!