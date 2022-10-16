NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Much colder air will be moving in overnight into Monday morning, dropping temps to the mid-40s in a blustery northwest wind as you head out to work or school.

This will be the coldest air of the season, by far. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Then, the freeze...for several nights:

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Middle TN and South KY for Monday night into Tuesday morning, when lows will reach the low 30s in the city with mid to upper 20s in outlying areas.

After highs only in the low 50s Tuesday, lows will be in the mid to upper 20s across all of Middle TN and South KY for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s high will be in the mid-50s, with another freeze in most outlying areas Thursday morning.

Then a warming trend begins with highs in the mid-60s Thursday, and mid to upper 70s as we head through next weekend.