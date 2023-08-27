NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tropical depression that had formed in the western Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened to Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday morning.

The 10 p.m. Advisory had the highest sustained winds at 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Idalia is expected to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Additional strengthening to a Category 2 Hurricane is likely while Idalia approaches the northeastern Gulf coast.

The current forecast track has it coming ashore in the “Big Bend” area of Florida near Cedar Key on Wednesday morning.

As it passes west of areas like Ft. Myers, Charlotte Harbor, and Tampa/St. Petersburg, it is expected to create flooding tides along Florida’s west coast, with the highest surge just to the right of where the storm makes landfall.

Here are some of the expected tides in Florida late Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center:

Aucilla River to Chassahowitzka: Seven to 11 feet

Chassahowitzka to Anclote River: Six to nine feet

Ochlockonee River to Aucilla River: Four to seven feet

Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key: Four to seven feet

Tampa Bay: Four to seven feet

Middle of Longboat Key to Chokoloskee: Three to five feet

Englewood to Chokoloskee: Two to four feet

Charlotte Harbor: Two to four feet

Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River: Two to four feet

Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable: One to three feet

Florida Keys: One to two feet

In addition, rain bands on the eastern side of the storm will affect the peninsula of Florida with possible embedded tornadoes.

The latest from the National Hurricane Center can be found on its website.