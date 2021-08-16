Tropical moisture from Fred set to impact Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tropical Storm Fred will lift north into Eastern Tennessee by the middle of the week. While the center will not pass-through Middle Tennessee, there will be an influx of tropical moisture into the area.

According to Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Nashville, this tropical moisture interacting with a stalled-out frontal boundary in the area will produce numerous showers and storms for a few days.

“This influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico from Fred will come across the state and with a stalled-out frontal boundary, it will interact. And that’s going to be the source of all of our thunderstorms over the next several days. So even though Fred may not come directly across Middle Tennessee, we will feel its impacts for a few days,” says Hurley.

Flooding is a concern with some of the heavier downpours, so it’s important to stay weather aware through the end of the week. As the Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to heat up once again, more storms like Fred may impact the Midstate.

Hurley says that storms that make landfall in the Gulf are often a threat for Middle Tennessee, “The peak season for the northern Gulf Coast for tropical systems is still a month away, we really don’t see that peak timeframe until middle September. So, between now middle September, early October, we need to be on the lookout for any storm that comes in the Gulf of Mexico and that makes its way up to Tennessee.”

Tropical systems that move inland can lead to widespread straight-line winds and flooding. The Gulf Coast is also a popular tourist destination for Middle Tennesseans, which is why it is important to check the forecast before heading to the beach for Fall Break.

“The beach is a popular location during Fall Break in early October. So, make sure you pay attention to tropical weather forecasts if you are taking a vacation down there,” says Hurley.