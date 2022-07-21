NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cold front that slid across the Mid-South on Thursday will do very little in terms of heat relief and lower humidity. Stronger and more intense heat returns Friday and amplifies this weekend.

Thursday’s heat alerts

With a slight drop in the humidity across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, only far southern counties are under a Heat Advisory through 6 p.m. Thursday. This includes Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Wayne counties.

Dew points, which measures the amount of moisture in the air, will decrease to the 60s and lower 70s for most areas, but along the Tennessee and Alabama border, they will hold in the lower to middle 70s.

This will result in higher heat index values on Thursday across these areas.

Friday & this weekend

The upper heat high builds into the region, bringing hotter and more humid weather back to the area. This is expected to park itself through Monday, pushing high temperatures almost 10 degrees above normal.

Forecasted highs are expected to be in the upper 90s and even hit 100 degrees for Saturday.

Record high temperatures could be broken this weekend. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the AC.