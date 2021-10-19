Tracking fall foliage: Peaking later this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Typically this time of year in Tennessee you see those beautiful fall colors pop out, but this year there’s been a delay due to Mother Nature.

For fall leaves to change colors less sunlight and lower temperatures are required. While, we have experienced less sunlight, the temperatures have stayed above average recently.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to see the foliage change sooner than later, that above average temperature trend will continue for the time being.

So, when can we expect to see those fall colors?

For higher elevations like the Great Smoky Mountains the colors will hopefully start appearing by the end of October and beginning of November.

For areas like Middle Tennessee, it could be mid-November before the explosion of colors happens.

Meanwhile, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual Fall Foliage Map that predicts best times to see the most vibrant colors not only in Tennessee, but also, across the country.