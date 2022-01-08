NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cold, icy, and slick start with temperatures in the teens. Many roads have ice on them, so drive carefully if you have to get out. If you can stay off the roads this morning, do so.

Milder temps return today. Highs today reach the mid and upper-40s. That along with sunshine will melt much of the ice. A cold front moves in tomorrow and temperatures will fall through the day. It will be warmer in the morning than in the afternoon.







This system will also bring 1 to 2+ inches of rain. A wintry mix is possible as this system exits and the cold air catches up, but no impacts are anticipated. Between the wet weather and snowmelt, flooding is a possibility, especially north of I-40 and east of I-65. Use caution near rivers, creeks, roads, and low-lying areas.

The wind will also get gusty tomorrow so hold on to your hat! Monday and Tuesday we start in the 20s and only warm into the upper 30 and low 40s during the day.

We moderate by Wednesday and stay dry through Thursday.