(WKRN) — Two more tornadoes have been confirmed in Middle Tennessee, both of which came from the same storm early Saturday morning. This is preliminary information that will be updated overnight.

The National Weather Service provided the following update on Sunday, April 2:

“We are back from another day of surveying. We found two tracks today…

1) Touched down northwest of Chapel Hill and produced EF-1 damage in Marshall County. It then clipped the very northwest corner of Bedford County before moving into Rutherford County where a house sustained upper-end EF-1 damage. The tornado lifted near Mount Pleasant Rd.

2) The tornado then touched down east of Hwy 231 and west of I-24 in Rutherford County. The tornado produced EF-0 damage until reaching HWY 70S where it began to produce EF-1 tree and outbuilding damage. The heaviest damage was in Readyville. Winds were determined to reach 130 mph in Readyville which is EF-2. Some EF-1 damage was noted northeast of Readyville. The tornado lifted before reaching Hwy 53.”

According to Rutherford County officials, the tornado response in Readyville resumed at 7 a.m. on Sunday, drawing crews from Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, Cannon County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon County Volunteer Fire, Cannon County Emergency Management Agency, and DTC Communications.

Meanwhile, Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr, Cannon County Mayor Greg Mitchell, Rutherford County EMA Director Chris Clark, Rutherford County Solid Waste Director Bishop Wagener, Cannon County EMA Director Roy Sullivan, Rutherford County Highway Director Greg Brooks, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) officials reportedly met to discuss debris removal as they work to bring a sense of normalcy back to the community.

Churches and vendors provided 300 lunches and 140 dinners for the nearly 800 volunteers who helped with recovery efforts, officials said.

In addition, Andy Garmezy with National Crisis Response Canines brought an AKC Golden Retriever named Cooper to comfort the residents, volunteers, and first responders at the site.

“We appreciate the volunteers for their continued support and patience as we work through this and continue to rebuild this community,” said Austin Watson, the incident commander.

Rutherford County EMA shared a reminder for all volunteers reporting to work on Monday, April 3, urging them to be aware of their surroundings and avoid heavy metal as debris collection begins in the morning. In addition, all volunteers need to check in each day to receive their wristbands and assignments.

If you would like to donate money or goods toward the victims of these Middle Tennessee tornados, reach out to the American Red Cross.

