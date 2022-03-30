NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tornado Watches have been issued for much of Middle Tennessee and parts of Western Kentucky, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of South Central Kentucky.

Severe Weather Outlook: Middle Tennessee Tornado Watches (WKRN Weather Authority)

Strong storms with damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible across the area this evening.

Severe Weather Threats: March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

The timing of the storms is slower than what was previously expected. With storms reaching the I-65 corridor in the 10 pm range.

Severe Weather Outlook: Timeline of future storms in Tennessee on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

Severe Weather Outlook: Timeline of future storms in Tennessee on Thursday, March 31, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

Even out ahead of the storms, winds have been gusting to 50 mph and higher today. There have been sporadic reports of “non-thunderstorm” wind damage and power outages.

The National Weather Service announced Wednesday high winds damaged the NOAA Weather radio transmitter, causing the frequency in Nashville to currently be off the air.

Wind Advisory: 3.30.22 (WKRN Weather Authority)

