NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Franklin, Tennessee, from Saturday’s storms. It had winds of 75 mph and did mostly tree damage. It had a path width of 40 yards and a path length of 1.90 miles. It touched down at 11:47 a.m. and was on the ground intermittently for three minutes.

This is what it looked like in Franklin during the storm courtesy of News 2’s Andy Cordan.

Franklin storm (Photo: WKRN) Franklin storm (Photo: WKRN)

This brings our tornado count for the year up to 14; we normally only get nine per year in Middle Tennessee.

Last year, we only saw one tornado, but in 2021 we saw 46 tornadoes reported in the area.