NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Franklin, Tennessee, from Saturday’s storms. It had winds of 75 mph and did mostly tree damage. It had a path width of 40 yards and a path length of 1.90 miles. It touched down at 11:47 a.m. and was on the ground intermittently for three minutes.
This is what it looked like in Franklin during the storm courtesy of News 2’s Andy Cordan.
This brings our tornado count for the year up to 14; we normally only get nine per year in Middle Tennessee.
Last year, we only saw one tornado, but in 2021 we saw 46 tornadoes reported in the area.