NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first freeze of the season is quickly approaching, but it looks like we will only have these brisk conditions for about 72 hours. Temperatures will rebound to be seasonal as we approach the weekend. This is important to figure out what the month of November will look like weatherwise.

Throughout the new month, temperatures will bounce between freezing lows in the 20s and 30s to seasonal highs in the 60s and 70s. Understanding this makes us realize this is the secondary severe weather season due to the quick changes in the atmosphere. Krissy Hurley, the Meteorologist in Charge at the Nashville National Weather Service said this month can be a tricky transitional time.

As we get closer to winter, we are also entering an El Nino, which means there is the possibility for colder temperatures and more precipitation than average, but it’s not guaranteed. Hurley said that as the Jetstream pushes farther south it gives more opportunities for low pressure to come into Tennessee which could allow a more active weather pattern.

Usually, there’s an average of just over four and a half inches of snowfall in Nashville, but that could change this year to be more.

To prepare for this opportunity it’s always a good idea to have a winter safety kit. This could include an extra supply of warm clothes and bottled water but make sure to have one in your home and in your car.