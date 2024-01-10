NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The time has come when winter weather starts causing concerns across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. Snowfall accumulation could happen in the next week, but conditions could become more dangerous after the snow has fallen.

Usually, when winter precipitation falls in the area, it’s followed by an arctic blast of air and this week is no outlier. What that means is that snow will fall but then refreeze overnight.

The refreezing process could be intense, especially on roadways where cars and friction have heated up the snow and created sludge.

Once this freezes on roads, black ice could form.

Black ice is dangerous because it’s a transparent glaze that is hard to spot while driving. If you do have to drive on roads that have frozen over, reduce speeds drastically.